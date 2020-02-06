DOYLESTOWN >> A Philadelphia man will serve at least a decade in state prison for a home invasion robbery and sexual assault in Bristol Township.
Kyle Lamar Black, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 11 to 22 years behind bars for the May 2018 incident in the township’s Venice Ashby section during which Black and his co-defendants humiliated, beat and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.
“The conduct that the defendant engaged in that night was torturous. It was sadistic,” said Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti. “Not only did he rob and sexually assault her. He relished in robbing and sexually assaulting her.”
Arrested last February, Black took his case to trial in late October before Judge Diane E. Gibbons. On Nov. 4, jurors returned a guilty verdict on a number of counts, including robbery, burglary, indecent assault and conspiracy.
Together with the 15-year-old sexual assault victim’s ex-boyfriend, Black arrived in the early morning hours of May 23, 2018, at the victims’ Lloyd Street residence accompanied by two other males and a juvenile female.
At the home, where its three residents were present, Black and the others entered uninvited and demanded money for driving the teen victim’s ex-boyfriend to the house.
During the incident, the juvenile co-defendant struck the young victim several times while Black dumped food, cigarette ashes, milk and soda on the girl. They also cut the girl’s hair.
Additionally, Black produced a handgun, forced the victim to her knees and sexually assaulted her.
“This is always going to be part of our family,” the victim’s mother said in court on Feb. 5. “We can put it behind us, but we can never forget it.”
The other two males with Black have not been identified by law enforcement.
The juvenile’s case was handled in juvenile court. Portions of the incident which occurred outside were captured by nearby security video and played at trial.
“I watched as you tortured this child outside her home,” Judge Gibbons said. “I’ve seen people shoot and kill people that weren’t as mean spirited as this.”
Black, who was 18 at the time of the incident, said in court that he has “matured critically” in the intervening years, and apologized to the victims for “disturbing your happy home.”
But in sentencing Black, Gibbons pointed to the young man’s already lengthy history of antisocial and violent behavior, including prior criminal convictions and repeated assaultive episodes during his incarceration.
In addition to prison time, the judge ordered Black to serve a consecutive 10 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 25 years, having been convicted of a Tier II sexual offense.
The case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti.