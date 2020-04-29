FAIRLESS HILLS >> A Philadelphia man faces aggravated assault and numerous other charges following a drive-by shooting in Fairless Hills.
Falls Township Police said on April 28 at 5:41 p.m., a resident called 911 after seeing the right front seat passenger of a gold PT Cruiser fire a shot from a handgun at a silver Toyota Camry.
The shooting took place in the area of the Fairless Hills Towne Center located in the 400 block of S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills.
Responding officers located the PT Cruiser on northbound U.S. Route 1 just off Lincoln Highway, conducted a felony car stop and detained the occupants for investigation.
Police said a loaded handgun was found on the roadway along the travel route of the vehicle.
An investigation determined that the right front seat occupant was Anthony Martin, 31, of the 4000 block of Griscom Street, Philadelphia. And witnesses identified Martin as being in possession of the firearm that was recovered.
Martin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearm, discharge of firearm into occupied structure, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Martin was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mark Douple, bail was set at $250,000 10 percent and Martin was remanded to Bucks County Prison.
Lt. Whitney ssid the silver Camry was not located.
Anyone wishing to provide information about this case should contact Sergeant Raymond Fanelli at (215) 949- 9100 or r.fanelli@fallstwp.com.