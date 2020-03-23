PHILADELPHIA >> Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 700 new team members across more than 142 stores throughout the Philadelphia area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Philadelphia is no different,” said Salim Joarder, a Domino’s franchise owner in the Philadelphia area. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.
“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Joarder. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
