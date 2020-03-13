PHILADELPHIA >> Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez has issued the following statement regarding the dispenstation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
"Effective immediately, and until further notice, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, I have dispensed the faithful of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
"Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend."