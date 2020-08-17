WARRINGTON >> Phase one of Lions Pride Park, a partnership between Warrington Township and the Warrington Township Lions Club, is nearing completion at 3129 Bradley Road in Chalfont, on the former site of the Twin Oaks Day Camp.
When completed, Lions Pride Park will be a 17-acre, state-of-the-art, recreational, educational and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant park for visitors of all ages and all abilities.
Highlights of the park include Kids Mountain, The Grove, a music alcove, and a walking trail around the park that connects to other township walking paths.
Another significant feature of the park is a smart phone beacon app that will be installed to allow the blind or visually impaired to learn about features of the park and find their way through the site.
Roseann Schaff, an internationally recognized occupational therapy researcher, was tapped for feedback on the benefits of Lions Pride Park’s play equipment. Schaff felt that the equipment was chosen so that both children and adults can have enriched sensory motor experiences.
“Active play can have benefits for calming, challenging and expanding a child’s experiences,” said Schaff. “So, Lion’s Pride Park will be a great opportunity to build relationships and community for all who join in the fun!”
To date, the Warrington Township Lions Club, with support from numerous community partners, has raised $1.7 million of its $2 million goal for first phase of the project.
Donation opportunities available to support the completion of Phase I, as well as the continuing development of Lions Pride Park, include naming options for the park’s many play features and engraved blocks by the main entrance and the Grove, which will be a permanent component of the park for generations to come. For more information on how to become a contributor and support Lions Pride Park, please visit www.lionspridepark.org.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for October 2, after which the park will be officially open. All are welcome to attend the ceremony and enjoy the park afterwards.
The Warrington Lions Club has been serving the community since 1941. As a chapter of Lions Clubs International (the world’s largest service organization), the Warrington Club was founded primarily to raise funds to help persons who are visually impaired. Over the years, this has evolved into giving to many local charitable organizations in Bucks County. To learn more about the Warrington Lions Club, visit https://warringtonlions.org.