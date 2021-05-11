DOYLESTOWN >> The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, May 10 approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
The Pfizer vaccine, available at all five of Bucks County’s mass vaccination sites, is the only one the FDA has authorized for use in the United States for people under the age of 18. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also offered at all county-run clinics, but only for those over 18.
The Pfizer vaccine, previously approved for ages 16 and up, received the expanded approval after the FDA reviewed data from a clinical trial of 12- to 15-year-olds. The trial, conducted in March, showed the vaccine was tolerated well by that group with 100 percent efficacy.
“We’re very excited about Pfizer being approved for everyone age 12 and up,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “I highly recommend that everyone newly eligible from 12 to 15 get the vaccine as soon as possible.
“Even though COVID doesn’t affect kids very much overall, getting vaccinated helps lower the spread in the community,” Damsker said. “That ends up protecting everyone in the end, and will help us shed these wretched masks.”
The expansion will help increase Bucks County’s vaccination program, while reports of new COVID infections continue to decline here and across Pennsylvania. Fewer than 800 new cases were reported last week in Bucks, a 32 percent drop from the week before and a 60 percent decrease from the beginning of April.
The seven-day average of new cases in Bucks fell Saturday to 114 per day, the lowest level since Nov. 6. Hospitalizations also continued to decline, with 64 COVID patients in Bucks County hospitals, 10 of them on ventilators.
More than 45 percent of Pennsylvania’s adult population is now fully vaccinated, and almost 53 percent of the entire state population has received at least a first dose of vaccine.
Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered more than 9.2 million doses, including 467,661 in Bucks, where more than 194,000 people have been fully vaccinated and another 97,249 have been partially vaccinated.
Twelve Bucks County COVID deaths were reported last week, raising the pandemic total to 1,264 lives lost. Seventy deaths were attributed to COVID in April.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.