NEWTOWN >> A People4Trump political road rally will roll through the borough on Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. on its way to Doylestown.
The rally will stage at 10 a.m. at 642 Newtown-Yardley Road in the Newtown Business Commons and head into the borough on Washington Avenue, turn onto State and then onto Center before leaving the borough.
As of Tuesday, more than 283 vehicles were signed up with the potential for up to 500 vehicles taking part.
“This is huge to show our support for the President in the days leading up to the election. Let’s be proud, let’s be loud,” says an announcement on the group’s website. “All vehicles, family and friends are welcome. Come with your Trump and patriotic flags and vehicle decorations to join a Trump parade from Newtown through Doylestown.”
A post rally celebration takes place from 2-5 p.m. at the Newtown Training Center where there will be drinks, food music outdoors.
For details, visit People4Trump.com