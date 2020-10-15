NEWTOWN >> A Bikers, Cars and Truckers 4 Trump Road Rally will hit the streets of Bucks County on Saturday, Oct. 17 passing through Newtown Borough and then traveling to Doylestown before returning back to Newtown.
The rally will start at the Newtown People 4 Trump Headquarters located at 642 Newtown Yardley Road, Suite 315. Vehicles may arrive between 9 and 11 a.m. to line up with the rally starting at 11 a.m.
The purpose of the rally will be to support the reelection of President Trump through an enthusiastic display of decorated vehicles as they travel through local Bucks County communities.
More than 400 vehicles are registered to participate in the event. Details are located on the People4TrumpPA1st Facebook page and on the www.People4Trump.com website.
The People4 Trump group is dedicated to the reelection of President Trump and is active in organizing opportunities for supporters to volunteer, meet with candidates, network with one another and more.
