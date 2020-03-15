HARRISBURG >> The coronavirus outbreak is about to cut off sales of wine and alcohol at state stores in several counties - including Bucks County.
The state is moving to close the doors on stores in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties on Tuesday as the state continues to attack the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Most stores will be open with their regular hours on Sunday. On Monday things start changing. Here's what the state has in mind.
On Monday, March 16, only the following locations in Bucks County will open at their normal opening times, and all will close at 9 p.m.:
Bucks County
Licensee Service Center 0940, 8558 Pennsylvania Blvd., Feasterville
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912, Logan Square, 6542-J Lower York Road, New Hope
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920, Quakertown Plaza, 1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929, 4275 County Line Road, Chalfont
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934, 132 Veterans Lane, Doylestown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943, 212 S. State St., Newtown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945, Addisville Commons, 890 Second Street Pike, Richboro