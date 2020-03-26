HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m. on March 26 that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.
The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and 16 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.
Statewide
The Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 25:
- Expanded stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties, bringing total counties to 10, including Bucks County.
- Announced financial assistance for small businesses.
- Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Bucks County Update
On March 25, Bucks County posted its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, raising the county’s total to 110, said Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker.
The new cases with the most recent symptom onset dates, he said, are connected to contacts with persons who already have tested positive for the virus, he said.
Those dates of contact are still being monitored, and most dates of infection precede the imposition of strict social distancing measures here. “We are still waiting for the effects of social distancing to be seen,” Damsker said. Map
Six Bucks County residents are hospitalized, four in critical condition. Three of those four, who are in intensive care units, are older adults with underlying health conditions, Damsker said. The fourth, while not elderly, has a history of respiratory problems and other issues.
Statewide, at least 16 Pennsylvanians have died from coronavirus, including Philadelphia’s first reported death and Montgomery County’s second.
Gov. Tom Wolf also extended his sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to include Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Ten counties, including Bucks, are under orders to leave home only for life-sustaining purposes until at least April 6. The order applies to about half of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents.
In another response to the crisis, state lawmakers passed legislation to push back Pennsylvania’s primary election by five weeks to June 2. Legislators also authorized Wolf to transfer money from other funds to help provide hospitals, nursing homes and emergency response teams more money for masks, gloves and other personal protective gear.
COVID-19 cases in Bucks County now comprise 28 municipalities, as a growing number of Central and Upper Bucks communities have joined the list in recent days. Cases were confirmed today in Bedminster, Hilltown, Plumstead and Nockamixon Townships, and in Telford Borough.
A map showing those municipalities on the county’s data portal https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com/ will continue to be updated as new cases arise.
The sprawling Ann’s Choice retirement community in Warminster, publicly announced that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19, but that there were no other cases reported among staff or residents.
All residents who had close contact with the worker have been instructed to stay in their homes for 14 days and self-monitor for any symptoms. The community already is closed to non-essential visitors and has imposed other social-distancing measures.
“Those who live and work on campus have been informed of this situation, and we are proceeding with the utmost caution,” Ann’s Choice said in a statement dated Tuesday. “The safety and well-being of those on campus is our highest priority.”