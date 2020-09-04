HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued an overcrowding alert for the long Labor Day Weekend for nine state parks, including two in Bucks County.
Visitors planning outings to Tyler State Park in Newtown and Northampton townships and Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield and Solebury townships can expect crowded conditions and the potential of being turned away.
"A number of state parks and forest recreation areas are seeing significant crowding during the weekends and when the weather is warm," said state officials. "The extraordinary number of people is causing these places to turn away visitors. Overflow parking also may be closed to help ensure proper social distancing."
State officials said visitors planning to visit these areas are encouraged to find other less crowded locations for recreation.
State parks that are reaching capacity, and experiencing unsafe overcrowding and/or turning away visitors, include: Beltzville (visitors should consider Tuscarora, Tobyhanna, and Gouldsboro State Parks for swimming and picnicking alternatives), Codorus, Keystone, Marsh Creek, Ohiopyle, Presque Isle, Ricketts Glen, Tyler State and Washington Crossing.