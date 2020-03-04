HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded almost $2 million in grants to 153 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties.
In Bucks County grants will support the Bucks County Children’s Museum, $5,399; the Bucks County Historical Society, $36,618; the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum in Bristol Borough, $4,000; the Pearl S. Buck International House, $11,015; and the trustees of the Mercer Fonthill Museum, $7,434.
“Pennsylvania’s wonderful museums and historical societies help preserve and share the state’s rich history and culture through the stories they tell,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These funds, awarded to museums and historical societies across commonwealth will help ensure these facilities are able to continue serving as educational resources for all Pennsylvanians.”
The goal of this program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
“Our commonwealth is truly fortunate to have so many outstanding museums and historical societies,” Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said. “I am very pleased that once again this year, these grants will help offer assistance to historical sites so that they can continue to provide excellent educational opportunities within our communities.”
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
“PHMC is delighted to once again award these general operating support grants to museums and historical societies. These grants make a difference in communities all across the commonwealth, connecting Pennsylvanians with their history, serving as economic engines through tourism and job creation, and contributing to the quality of life,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.