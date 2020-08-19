HARRISBURG >> Henry A. Carpenter II, founder of Bucks County Elder Law in Yardley and immediate past Elder Law Section chair, received the Excellence in Elder Law Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Elder Law Section during its annual section meeting held virtually on July 29.
The award recognizes an individual who has made superior efforts in the field of elder law, significant contributions to the elder law bar and noteworthy service to the elderly.
Carpenter’s firm takes a compassionate, holistic approach to the practice of elder law, utilizing a team consisting of a client services coordinator, a care advocate and a benefits specialist to fully meet clients' needs in areas ranging from Medicaid and life care planning to guardianship and estate administration.
As chair of the PBA Elder Law Section, Carpenter provided critical leadership during a challenging time. His nominator wrote that he led the section through a pandemic with skill and patience and kept members well informed as the notarization laws were adapted to address practitioner concerns.
Carpenter frequently writes and presents on elder law topics and hosts the radio show "Senior Legal Strategies" on WBCB 1490AM.
In addition to the PBA, Carpenter is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the National Elder Law Foundation and the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association.
Carpenter graduated from the University of Connecticut. He earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse School of Law and a Master of Law in taxation from Villanova Law School.
Founded in 1895, the Pennsylvania Bar Association strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system; facilitate access of legal services; and serve the lawyer members of the state’s largest organized bar association.