PENNDEL >> State Rep. Tina Davis, D-Bucks, has announced that $199,461 in grant funding from the state’s Growing Greener Program has been awarded to Penndel Borough to install a hydrodynamic inlet for watershed pollution reduction.
“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean water,” Davis said. “I’m very glad that this grant money will help Penndel Borough reduce pollution in its watershed and so protect the quality of our drinking water, as well as the surrounding environment.”
Growing Greener remains the largest single investment of state funds in the state’s history to address Pennsylvania's critical environmental concerns of the 21st century. Signed into law on Dec. 15, 1999, and reauthorized in June 2002, the legislation doubled the funding for the Growing Greener Program and extended it through 2012. This increased the Department of Environmental Protection’s portion of Growing Greener to $547.7 million from the original $240 million.