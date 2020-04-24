BUCKS COUNTY >> Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in Southeastern Pennsylvania, has donated more than 1,400 N95 masks to the Bucks County Emergency Service Center as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Penn Community Bank’s donation was made possible by the diligent disaster response planning of Joseph F. Gasper Jr., the bank’s former Director of Compliance. Gasper, who retired in 2016 and passed away last month, was a 23 year Air Force veteran and passionate about preparation efforts. Thanks to these secured resources, the bank has been able to provide supplies to all its locations and still provide this donation to the community.
“We’re proud to be able to support those in our community on the front lines responding to this unprecedented situation,” said Diane Brown, Penn Community Bank Chief Administrative Officer. “Moreover, we’re grateful for the legacy of preparedness which allows our institution to serve the financial and physical wellbeing of customers and team members during times like these.”
Penn Community Bank has been a community leader in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:
· In March, the bank partnered with the United Way of Bucks County to launch the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, including a $25,000 initial contribution. The relief fund is being used to assist those experiencing a financial crisis as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic with basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, and transportation. To learn more and to contribute to the recovery effort, visit http://www.uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery.
· In April, the bank donated $30,000 to the Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership (BCHIP) to establish the Penn Community Bank Healthcare Operational Priority Emergency (HOPE) Fund which will cover the cost of care for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents. In concert with Bucks County hospitals and local officials, the HOPE Fund is established to provide resources to support individuals who are unsheltered due to COVID-19, these may include shelter clients or those who cannot safely return to group homes. Costs may include expenses such as space for safe isolation during illness, essential medical supplies, or personal protective equipment (PPE) for clients and staffing. In addition, funds will be used to address and meet the rapidly changing needs of the Bucks County community brought about by the pandemic.
Penn Community Bank holds more than $2 billion in assets, employs more than 350 people, and offers banking, lending and investments at 24 bank branches and two administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.