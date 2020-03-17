BUCKS COUNTY >> Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in Southeastern Pennsylvania, is partnering with the United Way of Bucks County to create the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund aimed at helping those who may experience a financial crisis as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Launching with $25,000 in donations from each organization, the fund will be used to assist residents with basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, and transportation.
Funds will flow through United Way’s member agencies, which will be able to request support for COVID-19-related services to clients. No administrative expenses will be attached to the fund; all money raised will go directly to help people and agencies with short-term and long-term financial recovery. Penn Community Bank Chief Relationship Officer Todd Hurley will join other local leaders in serving on a review board to oversee the allocation of funds.
“As local businesses adjust their operations and staffing to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we know that many in our community will feel the hardship created by missed or reduced paychecks,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, President and CEO of Penn Community Bank. “Penn Community Bank is proud to pledge its support to the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund. We know that many more businesses and organizations are looking for ways to help in this time of need, and this is it. Together we can rise above this challenge and help those in need.”
“Many of our nonprofit partners are on the front lines. They are already seeing an increased need for things like emergency food, cleaning products, paper goods – even diapers – and this trend will continue,” said Marissa Christie, United Way of Bucks County’s CEO. “We want to do everything we can to provide the support needed here in Bucks County.”
To learn more and to contribute to the recovery effort, visit http://www.uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery.
Penn Community Bank holds more than $2 billion in assets, employs more than 350 people, and offers banking, lending and investments at 24 bank branches and two administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.
Since 1952, UW Bucks has been improving lives in Bucks County by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way programs focus on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660Call via Mitel or visit www.uwbucks.org.