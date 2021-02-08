DOYLESTOWN >> Jeane M. Vidoni, president and CEO of Penn Community Bank, has been named to the Bucks County Workforce Development Board (BCWDB).
As a member of the board, she will work alongside county officials and local business leaders to promote, drive and ensure an effective workforce in Bucks County aligned with economic development.
“I am honored to be appointed by the Bucks County Commissioners to serve as part of the Bucks County Workforce Development Board,” said Vidoni. “Penn Community Bank’s mission is to strengthen local economies by helping businesses grow and prosper. Serving as a part of this diverse and impressive board, I am excited to continue this effort by ensuring our region and employers have the workforce needed to succeed.”
“Jeane Vidoni is a tremendous asset to the Bucks County community and we are thrilled to have her on our Workforce Development Board,” said Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie. “She is a dedicated, accomplished and thoroughly respected leader in our business community. Her insight and knowledge will help the BCWDB accomplish its goal of building a strong 21st century workforce and meeting the needs of our employers.”
Created by the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act, the Bucks County Workforce Development Board is charged with identifying and responding to issues that affect the workforce investment and development system the county, focusing supporting growth-industries in the region and ensuring a highly-skilled incumbent workforce. Additionally, the board supports youth development initiatives and training services to under-employed local residents.
The board is made up of five committees, of which Vidoni is a member of the OneStop committee.