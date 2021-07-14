BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in eastern Pennsylvania, is partnering with United Way of Bucks County to collect emergency supplies and essential home goods for residents impacted by devastating flooding in Lower Bucks County.
Beginning July 14, five Penn Community Bank branch locations will serve as Collection Centers for community members to donate critical items:
· Bristol Branch – 118 Mill Street, Bristol 19007
· Bensalem Branch – Hulmeville and Galloway Roads, Bensalem 19020
· Levittown Branch – 208 Levittown Parkway, Levittown 19054
· Langhorne Branch - 126 S. Bellevue Avenue, Langhorne 19047
· Highland Park Branch – 16 Highland Park Way, Levittown 19056
Items being collected include (new and in original packaging): complete towel sets; complete sheet sets (twin, full, and queen); undergarments (socks, undershirts, and underpants); and laundry detergent.
“Our heart goes out to those impacted by the ‘100-year flood’ in Lower Bucks County. As a part of the community for over a century, we know the power of local response and the role of community institutions to rise to the challenge. We’re proud to partner with United Way of Bucks County to assist those in need the way only a local organization can. Please visit one of our area branches to make a donation to our neighbors in need today,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, president and CEO of Penn Community Bank.
For more information on United Way of Bucks County’s response, visit: United Way at uwbucks.org