PERKASIE >> Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has announced $30,000 in nonprofit donations as part of its “Click for a Cause” social media and online community giving contest.
After more than 4,000 votes cast by members of the community on the bank’s website, Facebook, and Instagram, the results are:
· First Prize - $15,000: Bucks County SPCA
· Second Prize - $10,000: NOVA
· Third Prize - $5,000: Livengrin Foundation
“Penn Community Bank is always looking for ways to partner with and support local organizations making a difference in our region. Click for a Cause was one way to bringing community members into our giving and learn more about these amazing nonprofits,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, President & CEO of Penn Community Bank. “Thank you to the community for their votes and overwhelming response, and congratulations to all three nonprofits. Everyone is truly a winner today.”
About the participating organizations:
Bucks County SPCA assists animals in need and prevents suffering though rescue, rehoming, cruelty investigation and prosecution, and community outreach. It operates two open-admission, no-time-limit shelters in Lahaska and Quakertown and also works to keep animals in their homes and out of the shelter system by offering temporary boarding for pets referred by a social service agency during emergencies and by donating pet supplies to food pantries. It is an independent, locally supported nonprofit, not part of a national organization or county government.
Livengrin Foundation was established in 1966 as one of the first non-hospital facilities in Pennsylvania to treat alcoholism. The foundation has grown to encompass a network of drug and alcohol treatment centers in Bucks, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, including a 119-bed, 44-acre detox center in Bucks County. With a medical staff of physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses trained and experienced in addiction treatment, Livengrin has helped more than 125,000 patients and families struggling with addiction find help, hope and healing.
NOVA (Network Of Victim Assistance) supports, counsels and empowers victims of serious crimes in Bucks County. Founded in 1974, NOVA provides direct support to victims of serious crimes, including sexual abuse and assault, through such programs as Bucks County’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program and Bucks County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, a child-friendly place where children can meet with law enforcement, prosecutors, and child welfare and health professionals during child abuse investigations. NOVA works to advance the rights of victims and prevent and eliminate violence in society through advocacy, training, community education, and prevention programs.