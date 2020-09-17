FALLS TOWNSHIP >> On Sept. 17 at 1:11 a.m. officers were dispatched to U.S. Route 1 Northbound in the area of the Fairless Hills exit for the report of a struck pedestrian.
Responding officers found a 34 year old man deceased at the scene and determined that the striking vehicle had fled, said Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
Officers located the striking vehicle further down the highway (on the other side of the Fairless Hills exit) unoccupied. K9 teams searched the area with no success in locating the driver. It is believed that the driver was picked up by another vehicle.
The highway remained closed for the investigation until approximately 4:45 a.m.
The striking vehicle was a 2006 BMW sedan, black in color with New Jersey registration R54 EVK. The vehicle is registered to Tierra Barber from Beakes Street in Trenton, N.J. Officers went to Barber’s home after the crash but were unable to contact anyone there.
The victim is from out of state and efforts are currently underway to locate and notify his family.
Chief Whitney thanked the Morrisville Borough Police Department and PENNDOT for their assistance in this incident.
For further updates on this investigation, follow the FTPD Twitter feed @FallsTwpPolice. Anyone wishing to provide information about this case should contact Detective Dennis Oconnell at (215) 949-9100 ext. 416 or d.oconnell@fallstwp.com