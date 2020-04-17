PHILADELPHIA >> PECO has announced it is extending its assistance for customers impacted by the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the region.
The extension runs through June 1, the company said on April 16.
PECO’s support policies include the suspension of service disconnections, waiving new late fees and reconnecting customers who had previously been disconnected.
The company’s COVID-19 policies regarding late fees and service disconnections were launched in mid-March; while the reconnection of disconnected customers began shortly after. Initially, PECO said the policies would remain in place until at least May 1.
“We recognize the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and communities has been greater than anyone could have imagined, with many experiencing financial difficulties and uncertainty about the future,” Mike Innocenzo, PECO president and CEO, said in the release. “We remain committed to every customer through difficult times, and we will continue to support our communities in need. During this pandemic, we will power through together.”
The efforts are designed to “help ensure all customers have access to safe reliable electric service during this critical time,” a press release stated.
Customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill should contact PECO customer at 1-800-494-4000. PECO said it will work with customers to waive late payment fees, avoid having their service shut off, discuss reconnections, and determine eligibility for assistance programs. PECO representatives can also discuss payment options, according to the company.
When PECO announced plans in late March to reconnect customers that had been disconnected, it called the move “unprecedented,” and said it was being done in direct response to the pandemic and in recognition that more people are at home due to business and school closures. PECO customers that have had had their electricity or gas disconnected by the company, are also encouraged to contact PECO to begin the reconnection process.
Customers will need to have an address, social security number or an old account number to help identify the service location, a PECO spokesman previously told MediaNews Group.
PECO offers programs to help customers manage energy costs and save money, including:
• Customer Assistance Program (CAP): An annual credit based on household income and energy use.
• Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): A federal grant program to help low-income customers manage their energy costs and ensure service during the heating season.
• Matching Energy Assistance Fund (MEAF): A program funded by voluntary contributions of customers and matched dollar for dollar by PECO for up to $1,000 in total assistance for those who qualify.
• Customer Assistance and Referral Evaluation Services (CARES): A referral and information service designed to assist customers who have special needs or extenuating circumstances that prevent the payment of their utility bill.
PECO customers are encouraged to register for “My Account,” an online interactive tool that provides customers with the ability to set alerts and provide important contact information. Visit peco.com/myaccount or PECO's free mobile app to learn more about these programs.
PECO provides energy to more than 1.6 million electric customers and more than 532,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania, including nearly 1 million electric customers in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.