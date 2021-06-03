WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Crossings Animal Society (CAS), Inc., a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization, is excited to announce that its first-ever virtual fundraiser has officially begun. Since mid-May, participants have been signing up through PawsonthePath.CauseVox.com to walk, run, hike, or roll (for dog lovers who use a wheelchair) in the event.
The goal is to raise $25,000 CAS’s Boris & Natasha’s Fund, which supplements the cost of life-sustaining veterinary care for homeless dogs and cats in our community, and for pets living in families with financial constraints. The fund, which is 9 years old, had to close temporarily last year due to COVID-19.
From now through 5 p.m. on June 12, participants are putting their sneakers to the pavement, boots to the ground, or wheels to the track. Anyone 6 years of age and older can register. Each participant is asked to raise $100 in pledges ($50 for elementary school participants). Those who reach this goal receive a Paws on the Path T-shirt. There will also be prizes for those who raise the most pledge money in each of our age-based categories.
The prize winners will be announced at the Livestream Celebration, a live broadcast that will be held on June 13th, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Also at the Celebration, we’ll talk with some of the pet families who were helped through Boris & Natasha’s Fund, and show interviews on Pet Nutrition and understanding Aggressive Dogs, among other interesting topics.
Registration remains open throughout the event, so you can still sign up and join in the fun!
For more information or to register for the event, visit PawsonthePath.Causevox.com. Those who cannot participate can donate to Boris & Natasha’s Fund by making a pledge for one of the participants or by donating directly on the site.