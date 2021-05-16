WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Crossings Animal Society (CAS), Inc., a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization, will hold its first-ever virtual fundraiser.
Participants can walk, run, hike or roll (for dog lovers who use a wheelchair) to raise pledge money for CAS’s Boris & Natasha’s Fund, which assists with the cost of life-sustaining veterinary care for dogs and cats in the community. The goal is to raise $25,000.
The event runs from daybreak on June 1 through 5 p.m. on June 12. During that time, participants and their dogs can cover whatever distance they want wherever they want whenever they want. No one will be watching!
Anyone six years and older can participate (no age limits on dogs). The challenge for each participant is $100 in pledges ($50 for elementary school participants). Those who reach this pledge goal receive a Paws on the Path T-shirt. There will also be prizes for individuals who raise the most pledge money in each of our age-based categories, as well as for teams that raise the most money.
There is also a challenge to complete 10 miles. Every human and canine participant who completes the challenge will receive Paws on the Path water bottles.
The prize winners will be announced at the Livestream Celebration, a live broadcast that will be held on June 13th, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Also at the Celebration, we’ll talk with some of the pet families who were helped through Boris & Natasha’s Fund, and discuss pet health and nutrition, among other fun things!
Participants can register for the event right now by going to PawsonthePath.Causevox.com and clicking on the “Join the Campaign” button.
Those who cannot participate can donate to Boris & Natasha’s Fund by making a pledge for one of the participants or by donating directly on PawsonthePath.Causevox.com
Questions? Email Info@CrossingsAnimalSociety.org or call the office at 215-321-4673.
The Crossings Animal Society, Inc. is a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization, with an office located in Washington Crossing. Since February 2009, the society has been working on behalf of dogs and cats in need, assisting with adoptions and surrenders; an information and referral hotline; pet food assistance; and veterinary care. Its mission is to provide quality care and a loving home for every dog and cat in Bucks and Mercer counties and the surrounding area. The society's long-term goal is to build Bucks County’s first no-kill dog and cat sanctuary.