BENSALEM >> Parx Casino®is hiring! Pennsylvania’s No. 1 casino invites job seekers to a special Parx job fair on Thursday, April 15 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Parx East building, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem (adjacent to Parx Casino).
As the casino continues to reopen safely under guidance from the state of Pennsylvania, Parx seeks candidates to fill more than 100 positions, including Table Games Dealers, Bartenders, Servers, Security Officers, Cleaners and more. Full and part time positions are available for a variety of shifts for days, nights and weekends, plus great pay and benefits.
Candidates should come ready with their resume and references for on-the-spot interviews.
Safety protocols for the socially-distanced event include masks, social distancing, ample hand-washing stations and temperature checks. Self-serve parking for the job fair is free in the parking lot outside of both Parx Casino and Parx East. For more information and the latest list of open positions, visit www.parxcasino.com/careers.
“With our capacity expansion and growing business, we are thrilled to add new team members to the #1 casino team in Pennsylvania,” said Parx Casino® Director of Human Resources Susan Eckert. “Our business is getting back to pre-COVID days and we are happy to offer really great jobs with benefits to the community and the region. We are seeking those with experience, but it is also a great time to explore a new career in the gaming industry. We offer free job training for those looking to make a change.”
Due to on-going success, Parx Casino is expanding. Job seekers from around the region are invited to the Parx Casino Job Fair with on-the-spot interviews to fill more than 100 potential positions, including Bar Porter, Bartender, Cage Cashier, Cook, Count Room Attendant, Poker Dealer, Food and Beverage Attendant, Food and Beverage Supervisor, Security Officer, Sportsbook Attendant, iGaming Support Specialist, Interactive Marketing Coordinator, Host/Hostess, Player Service Representative, Senior Player Development Executive, Sous Chef, Slot Technician, Steward, Table Games Dealer, Valet Parker, Wardrobe Attendant, and many others.
Candidates are asked to dress to impress and be ready to share their story. Each candidate should bring their resume and references, plus any optional cover letter. Safety protocols for the socially-distanced event include masks, social distancing, ample hand-washing stations and temperature checks.
Full and part-time positions are available with a variety of shifts including days, nights and weekends, plus great pay and benefits. No experience required.
Eckert added, “If you have a great attitude, love working with people in an energized environment and want to join the No. 1 Casino Team in the region then we want you - and we will provide top level training!”
On top of great pay, a lively atmosphere and a top workplace in the region, Parx Casino offers great benefits including health benefits and tuition reimbursement for full-time employees, plus team member contests and giveaways, team member appreciation events, and more.
While the job fair runs from Noon to 4 p.m., candidates needing an earlier/later time to interview can also make arrangements for the position they are applying for and their time preference by clicking the career page on the website.
Parx is commited to recruiting, retaining and developing employees who are "the best of the best" regardless of color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, or national origin. Parx believes the diversity of its employee base, business partnerships and customer base are all key reasons for the casino’s success. Parx Casino's development and philanthropic results continue to lead the gaming industry as the Bucks County casino strives to be good corporate citizens in the tri-state community.
HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Parx Casino has implemented new health and safety procedures to enhance its existing protocols on the property. The owners and operators of Parx Casino are focused on the well-being of all team members and guests and are working to create an environment with superior standards of cleanliness and social distancing practices. For a full list of current health and safety protocols, visit www.parxcasino.com.
For job seekers, current employee safety procedures include:
o All employees will submit to the same temperature check process as guests upon their entry to the property. Employees with a temperature at or above 100.4°F will be denied entry.
o All employees will wear masks in all public guest interaction areas and public office areas. Other PPE including gloves will be available to all team members and mandated for certain activities.
o All employees have been instructed to wash their hands (or use hand sanitizer if a sink is not available) every 60 minutes and after any of the following activities: using the restroom, sneezing, touching their face, blowing their nose, cleaning, sweeping, mopping, smoking, eating, drinking, entering the gaming floor, going on and returning from break and before and after starting their shift.
o Our employees will be provided training in our new safety, sanitation and social distancing protocols.