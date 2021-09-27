DOYLESTOWN >> A Woman’s Place (AWP), the only organization in Bucks County focused on domestic violence, is organizing several activities during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring the community together, raise awareness, honor survivors of domestic violence and advocate for lasting social change.
On Saturday, Sept. 25 AWP kicked off its month long observance by hosting "Paint the Towns Purple," where staff and volunteers tie purple ribbons in several towns in Bucks County, including Doylestown, Quakertown, Bristol Borough and New Hope. Businesses, restaurants and storefronts are also invited to display posters and information about domestic violence. The mayor of Doylestown Borough, Mayor Ron Strouse will joined the event in Doylestown and proclaimed October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
On October 6, AWP will host its annual candlelight vigil at the James Lorah House in Doylestown, remembering those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, while honoring and celebrating survivors and their families. In addition, AWP will be participating at several events throughout Bucks County during the month of October to provide information and resources related to domestic violence.
AWP’s Young Adult Advisory Board will also host a fundraiser throughout October. This group consists of youth leaders (grades 9-12) dedicated to raising awareness about dating violence among their peers and creating a safer environment for young adults. During the month-long “5-for-5 Fundraiser,” these young volunteers will ask people to make a donation of $5, and then encourage these individuals to “pay it forward” by asking five more people. 100% of proceeds will benefit programs and services at AWP.
Domestic violence continues to be a critical and growing concern nationally. One in three women, one in four men, one in three teens and 50 percent of trans/non-binary people in the U.S. have experienced domestic abuse by an intimate partner. One in six homicide victims is killed by an intimate partner and 275 million kids globally witness firsthand domestic violence at home.
During the pandemic, AWP has seen a significant rise in need for services from survivors of domestic violence, outpacing the increase nationally in domestic violence. While domestic violence rose 10 percent nationally, AWP’s hotline call volume increased by 40 percent, with nearly 6,000 hotline calls from victims of domestic violence. The organization provided more than 11,000 hours of counseling to survivors and their families and offered justice-related assistance in more than 3,500 cases. Emergency housing exceeded 6,500 bed nights.
“Domestic and intimate partner violence is a serious issue that affects everyone. It creates irreparable and deep damage that can last for generations,” said Marianne Lynch, Executive Director, A Woman’s Place. “Throughout October, we will be hosting and participating in several activities across Bucks County, focused on engaging our community in conversations about this critical issue, and to show our support for those whose lives have been affected. There are so many ways to get involved – whether through financial support, volunteerism or just getting educated about this sometimes silent and invisible issue. We are asking all members of the community in Bucks County to join us in the movement to end domestic violence.”
More information about how to get involved and a full calendar of events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month is available on AWP’s website at https://awomansplace.org/supportus/attend/domestic_violence_awareness_month.html.
A Woman’s Place is a community-based social change organization committed to the empowerment of women and to ending intimate and domestic violence for all. Founded in 1976, AWP is the only domestic violence community benefit organization in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. AWP provides a full range of programs and services to individuals experiencing domestic violence, their children, and the community, which include emergency housing, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, civil and legal representation, prevention education and financial empowerment programs. For more information, or to access AWP programs or services, call the free, private, and confidential 24-hour hotline at 1.800.220.8116.