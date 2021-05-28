DOYLESTOWN >> Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Thursday, May 27 that the commonwealth will lift its mask requirement by June 28, crediting the rising numbers of vaccinated adults.
Beam made the announcement after state officials reviewed vaccination data for people 18 and older in Pennsylvania. She added that the masking order could be removed sooner if 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
“Yesterday we hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine,” she said. “That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June.”
The state reported that 52.7 percent of Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old have been fully vaccinated. That includes 98 percent of residents over age 65 who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
All Pennsylvanians 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone fully vaccinated is not required to wear masks in most settings, although workplaces and businesses can set their own masking rules. Masks are still required in settings such as healthcare facilities, public transportation, airports, prisons and homeless shelters.
In Bucks County, where the adult population is just over 500,000, more than 238,000 people have been fully vaccinated, and almost 325,000 people have received at least a first dose of vaccine.
New COVID cases have averaged 38 per day so far this week in Bucks, and the seven-day average of 46 cases per day is the lowest since Oct. 21. COVID hospitalizations are down to 26 patients throughout the county, two of whom are on ventilators.
On Saturday, May 29 Bucks County will close its mass vaccination clinic at the Bristol campus of Bucks County Community College, which has been open since early February.
The other four county-run locations – at the Perkasie and Newtown Bucks County Community College campuses, the Neshaminy Mall and Warwick Square shopping center – will continue. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Walk-ins are welcome at all four sites, all of which offer both the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.