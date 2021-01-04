BUCKS COUNTY >> One of the four $1 million, top-prize winning tickets in the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing was purchased at the Pantry 1 Food Mart, 123 Woodbourne Road, Langhorne.
The drawing was held Saturday, January 2.
The three other $1 million, top-prize winning tickets were sold at: GetGo, 6400 Peach St., Erie, Erie County; Royal Farms, 1780 Sumneytown Pike, Kulpsville, Montgomery County; and Rutter’s, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave., York, York County.
The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 00185442, 00237745, 00351937 and 00469412. The selling locations will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus.
In addition, four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Allegheny, Mercer and York counties.
The January 2 drawing also awarded 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,089,200 in prizes.
A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 3, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021, when tickets sold out.
Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Players should immediately sign their winning tickets.
Each $1 million top prize must be claimed by presenting a winning ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public at this time. Claims for the four $100,000 prizes can be filed at any Lottery Area Office or at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer. Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1,000 and $100 can be claimed at Lottery retailers.
Currently, all PA Lottery Area Offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. Learn how to make an appointment by visiting palottery.com or by calling 1-800-692-7481.
A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com. Players should check every ticket using the ticket checker feature on our Official App or scan their ticket at a Lottery retailer.
This edition of Millionaire Raffle also offered eight, $100,000 Weekly Drawing prizes for tickets purchased during the first eight weeks of game sales. It was possible for a ticket to win in both a Weekly Drawing and the game’s main January 2 drawing.
This was the Pennsylvania Lottery’s 15th year offering the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This game has created more than 120 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.
