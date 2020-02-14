HARRISBURG >> Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Thursday, February 13 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $108,428. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks County and Philadelphia.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 10-18-24-28-30, to win individual prizes of $54,214, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by: Wawa, 3260 New Rodgers Road, Bristol, and Centre Square News, 1500 Market St., Philadelphia.
More than 35,800 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.