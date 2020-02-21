MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Bucks County sold a $3 million-winning $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off ticket. 7-Eleven, 527 W. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.