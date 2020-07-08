WARMINISTER >> The Pennsylvania Department of Health will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, July 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss the PFAS National Multi-Site Health Study for residents of Horsham, Warminster and Warrington townships.
The department will update the community on the PFAS National Multi-Site Health Study plans and progress and introduce several partners, including RTI International, Temple University, ATSDR and Buxmont Coalition.
The PFAS National Multi-Site Health Studies are being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to examine possible connections between PFAS exposure in drinking water and certain human health conditions.
Those wishing to attend must register at the following link: https://rtiorg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ihPuREPlSZ6fqZeofXHo4Q