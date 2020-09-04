BUCKS COUNTY >> Police departments in Bucks County will be increasing patrols for impaired drivers over the Labor Day weekend as part of an ongoing wave of traffic enforcement.
Police warn that serious accidents typically occur more frequently during holiday weekends.
During last year’s Labor Day holiday enforcement period, there were 2,995 crashes throughout the state that resulted in 46 deaths, 19 of them alcohol related, according to PennDOT statistics.
If you drink this weekend, use a designated driver or a ride-sharing app. Be safe and enjoy the holiday weekend by not drinking and driving.
“It’s going to be a beautiful holiday weekend,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “Have fun, but be responsible. Please don’t drink or do drugs and drive.”