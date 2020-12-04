MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the Wednesday, Dec. 2 death of a two-year-old child at the Racquet Club Apartments, 1970 Veterans Highway, Middletown Township.
The boy's father, Jorddan M. Thornton, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged Thursday, Dec. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail, 10 percent.
Middletown police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments at 8:49 p.m. for a medical 911 call indicating a child had fallen with his skull cracked open.
When the first officer arrived, he found Thornton standing outside an apartment holding a male child with a bloody head wound. From the officer's military background, he believed the child's wound was consistent with a gun shot wound, according to an arrest affidavit.
Thornton told police he had been watching television with his son, but fell asleep. He also said his son had been jumping on the bed, and he believed his son hit his head on the headboard, the arrest affidavit continues.
Thornton also told police that there were guns in the apartment, but were put away in drawers.
The boy was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where he was declared dead a short time later. A doctor there said the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub described the death of the child as "all of our worst nightmare."
He said the investigation is ongoing to determine how and who inflicted the injuries to the boy, who would've turned three on Christmas Eve.
"There is a lot that we need to understand about what happened in that apartment," Weintraub said. "I'm hopeful that through the investigation, we will learn what happened."