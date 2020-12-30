PLUMSTEAD >> In October, the Plumstead Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police, Dublin Barracks, jointly investigated three separate incidents involving an unknown male who exposed himself to two employees at the McDonald's Restaurant on Easton Road, along with a 12-year-old female who was walking along Annwanda Road in Tinicum Township.
Detectives were able to determine the man allegedly involved in those incidents was Anthony Giacobbe, 34, of Ottsville.
Giacobbe has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure, three counts of open lewdness and three counts of disorderly conduct.
Giacobbe was arraigned before District Justice Lisa Gaier, who set bail at $25,000. Giacobbe is awaiting his preliminary hearing.