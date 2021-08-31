TINICUM >> The 2021 Tinicum Arts Festival, scheduled for the weekend of September 25 and 26, has been cancelled due to circumstances outside the control of its producer, the Tinicum Civic Association, or any of its volunteers.
After months of hard work and planning by hundreds of volunteers to hold its 71st festival, the association was suddenly informed in August that the historic barn and surrounding grounds in Tinicum Park would not be available on the dates confirmed early in the year by Bucks County Department of Parks and Recreation.
With planning starting a year in advance, and so little time to reconfigure and reschedule the many crafters, exhibitors, entertainers, food vendors and over 250 volunteers, it became clear that this year’s Arts Festival could not go forward, said organizers.
As its primary fund raiser, the cancellation comes as an additional blow to the Tinicum Civic Association’s efforts to offer support to community organizations since it had to cancel last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Tinicum Civic Association, together with Bucks County Parks and Recreation, are now putting efforts into planning for next year's festival to be held on July 9 and 10, 2022.