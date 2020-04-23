BUCKS COUNTY >> In lieu of its annual Restaurant Week scheduled to take place April 26 through May 2, Visit Bucks County is encouraging locals to order takeout and delivery to support the local hospitality industry as everyone focuses on staying safe, healthy and at home.
"Visit Bucks remains in full support of the restaurant community during this time and looks forward to the day when we can welcome visitors and locals to dine out. In the meantime, please join us in promoting takeout and delivery," said Visit Bucks County in a news release.
Locals can find an abundance of special offers to choose from online here. Rather than promoting select, registered restaurants, Visit Bucks County is including all county-wide restaurants in its promotion.
Order in, order local and make sure to share your food photos using the hashtag #EatInBucksCo.