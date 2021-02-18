Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Some snow showers early will give way to a light mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.