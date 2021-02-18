DOYLESTOWN >> Finding the helpers in Bucks County just got easier.
The Bucks Human Services Connect Hub went live this week, providing residents a much-needed central entry point to what can seem from the outside like a tangled web of social services.
“The goal is, this is a one-stop shop,” Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Chair of the Bucks County Commissioners, said Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hub office in Doylestown. “You call here, and you’re going to get the right referral.”
Staffed by a full-time Resource Navigator, the Hub aims to link Bucks County residents and their families to the services of in-house departments, like the Area Agency on Aging or the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, as well as those provided by outside partners such as the YWCA or the Bucks County Opportunity Council.
To speak with someone at the Hub, call 215-348-6201, or send an email to TheHub@buckscounty.org.
Located on the first floor of the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court Street, the Hub is open to calls and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No issue is too big or small.
“Whether you’re trying to get support for an older adult, you’re trying to connect your child to mental health services, or if you’re experiencing food or income insecurity, coming to the Hub means you can get put on the right path,” said Human Services Director Rachael Neff.
Utilizing existing office space in a county building and staffed by one county employee, the Hub’s costs will be minimal.
Data about calls and referrals will be collected and analyzed to inform future operations.
The Hub’s launch marks the fulfilment of yet another recommendation from the Commissioners’ Transition Team Report released last year, but its roots stretch much further.
“I was thinking we should have had something like this in the 90s back when I was a regular social worker on the street,” Marseglia said.