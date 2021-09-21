MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> A lot of love went into the creation of Bucks County’s first “L.O.V.E. is the Answer” mural.
On Friday, during National LOVE Is the Answer Day, county and local leaders joined residents beneath the Route One bridge in Morrisville to put the finishing touches on the county’s first mural project designed to spread a message of love throughout the community while bettering police-community relations.
“This mural is an act of LOVE from all the people in Morrisville, from all the volunteers who have been helping,” said Barbara Simmons who joined forces with Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub and the Bucks County Commissioners in spearheading the project. “When a community comes together, all things are possible and this is the result.”
“I think it’s amazing,” added Weintraub. “It’s a belief turned into a concept turned into reality. How can you do better than that? It’s incredible.”
The mural was one of many simultaneously created worldwide on September 17 representing L.O.V.E. in action within the community.
Love is the answer is an extension of the program, “Walking While Black,” which is designed to bring the community together with its police departments to show that the police are working with the community, not against it.
“We have been working for a couple years to engage the community and county staff to the concept of ‘L.O.V.E. Is the Answer,’” said Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia who joined Commissioner Bob Harvie at the mural painting. “The mural is a beautiful concrete example of police departments and communities coming together to find solutions.”
The mural was designed by Harry S Truman High School senior Carolina Gonzalez-Espino whose art was chosen for the Morrisville project.
“What I like about art is that it’s an outlet free for anyone’s use to interpret any opinions, emotions or statements in a creative manner, molding and shaping these statements any way the artist pleases,” said Gonzalez-Espino, who joined the painting crew on Friday..m
Her artwork depicts the pledge of ‘L.O.V.E. is the Answer’ and its four tenets: Learn about others. Open our hearts to them. Volunteer to be part of the solution in their life. And Empower others to do the same.
The young artist’s goal was to interpret the pledge through a whimsical, youthful and pleasing visualization.
Inspired by one of her favorite icons in art history Keith Haring, Gonzalez-Espino took the meaning of “unity” to another level in her design. By using the digital illustration app Procreate, Gonzalez-Espino’s design depicts colorful dancing figures in a circle who are holding hands connected by a ribbon of love going through their hearts.
“There are no rules, rights or wrongs, or qualifications for what makes something ‘art,’” said Gonzalez-Espino. “At the end of the day, there is a message behind every piece to reach the right audience that needs to hear it the most.”
State Senator Steve Santarsiero commended the design, the work put into the project and its message.
“Every community needs to be focused on what we can do to build bridges between each other especially at this time when we are so divided,” he said. “We need to show more Love and to one another and to reach out to others in a way that enables us to bridge our differences. This mural will be a regular reminder.”
In January 2021, the Morrisville community joined the global ‘L.O.V.E. is the Answer’ movement, which brought residents, as well as the Morrisville, Falls Township and Yardley Borough police departments together to have conversations and help build better relationships.
Councilwoman Nancy Sherlock helped coordinate the mural project in Morrisville after receiving a call from Commissioner Ellis-Marseglia who was looking for a location.
“It’s wonderful that we are the first because sometimes Morrisville is forgotten,” said Sherlock. “We’ve had the community out here every weekend for about a month now working on this. And I think it’s a wonderful addition to the town.”
According to Ellis-Marseglia, the county is hoping to take the mural project to every township and borough in the county.
With lots of walls and plenty of talented artists, Simmons will have no shortage of projects.
“My heart is full,” said Simmons. “You need to see positive messages spreading this pledge throughout the county. And with 30 police departments out of 39 as participants we have 30 places where we can go.”
“This is just the first one. There will be many more,” said Weintraub.
Helping to make the Morrisville mural project possible were Simmons, the Bucks County Commissioners, Weintraub, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, the Morrisville Borough Council, the Peace Center, Police Chief Joe McClay, the Morrisville Municipal Authority, the Morrisville Public Works Department, Morrisville District Judge Corryn L. Kronnagel, Cunningham Hardware among others.