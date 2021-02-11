NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Twelve years ago on Feb, 11, local attorney Eric Birnbaum was gunned down outside his Northampton Township law practice and investigators are continuing their call for the public's help in finding his killer.
Birnbaum had gotten out of his car just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2009, and was walking to the Terry D. Goldberg & Associates law firm at 92 Buck Road, in the township’s Holland section, when he was shot once in the back of the head by an unknown shooter who then ran off.
Bucks County investigators have said they do not believe it was a random act.
Birnbaum was a well-liked attorney, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, describing him as "a wonderful father, attorney, colleague and friend.
"We remain committed to catching his killer. Please help us if you can,” he said.
Anyone with information about Birnbaum’s killing is urged to call the tip line at 215-546-TIPS or the Northampton Township Police at 215-322-6111. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward for information in the case stands at $20,500.
"On this 12th anniversary of the homicide of Eric Birnbaum Esq, the Northampton Township Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the Family and Friends of Eric Birnbaum," Northampton Lt. Charles Pinkerton said. "Our police department will continue to pursue any and all avenues of investigation to bring this case to justice. We still believe that there may be someone who has information about this murder and we encouraged them to contact our police department."