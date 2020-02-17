Accident >> On Feb. 7 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident in a parking lot off of Second Street Pike. The driver reported that he was backing out of a parking space when he struck a vehicle that was attempting to pull into a parking space. No injuries reported with only minor damage to the vehicles.
Accident >> On Feb. 7 patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Pulinski Road. The driver reported that he struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Accident >> On Feb. 7 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on East Bristol Road at Churchville Lane. The driver reported that he was stopped at a traffic signal when his vehicle was rear ended. No injuries reported and minor damage to the vehicles.
Accident >> On Feb. 8 patrol responded to a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Hatboro Road and New Road. Driver one attempted to turn left from New Road onto Hatboro Road. Driver two was traveling north bound on Hatboro Rd. Driver three was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Hatboro Road. Driver three waived driver one to proceed to make the turn. As Driver one made the turn, driver two struck their vehicle. After striking driver one, driver two veered into driver three. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries and all vehicles were towed from the scene.
Accident >> On Feb. 9 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident in the parking lot off of Buck Road and Rocksville Road. The driver reported that an unknown actor struck her parked vehicle.
Accident >> On Feb. 10 patrol observed a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Street Pike and Almshouse Road. The driver reported that he was traveling in the roadway attempting to cross over the straight lane and enter into the left turning lane when he struck two passing vehicles. No injuries reported and minor damage to vehicles.
Hit and Run Accident >> On Feb. 10 a complainant from Monroe Court reported that an unknown actor struck his parked vehicle and left the scene. Minor vehicle damage.
Accident >> On Feb. 10 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on Buck Road at Old Bristol Road. The driver reported that he was attempting to enter the intersection when he struck a vehicle that turned in front of him. No injuries reported and minor damage to vehicles.
Accident >> On Feb. 11 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on West Bristol Road at Jacksonville Road. The driver reported that while traveling on the roadway his vehicle was rear ended. No injuries reported and minor damage to both vehicles.
Accident >> On Feb. 11 patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Bridgetown Pike at Drew Drive. The driver reported that she struck a deer that ran into the roadway. No injuries reported and minor vehicle damage.
Drugs >> On Feb. 11 patrol observed a vehicle proceed through the intersection of Upper Holland and Holland roads on a red traffic light. A Traffic Stop was conducted and the female driver was found in possession marijuana and paraphernalia. She was taken into custody, processed and released.
Accident >> On Feb. 11 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on Second Street Pike and Crossroads Plaza. The driver reported that she was stopped at the traffic light when her vehicle was rear ended. No injuries reported and minor vehicle damage.
Burglary >> On Feb. 12 a complainant from Hatboro Road reported an unknown actor broke into his business and removed numerous items and cash.
DUI >> On Feb. 12 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on Bustleton Pike at Willow Rd. The driver reported that she was stopped on the roadway attempting to turn when her vehicle was rear ended. The male driver of the striking vehicle had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from this person. A Field Sobriety Test was administered and failed. He was taken into custody, processed and released.
Drugs >> On Feb. 12 patrol observed a vehicle traveling on Bridgetown Pike and Powderhorn Court with a faulty headlight. A traffic stop was conducted and marijuana and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. The female driver was taken into custody, processed and released.
Criminal Mischief >> On Feb. 12 a complainant from Sheffield Pace told police that she observed a man walking down the street kick the driver side of her vehicle breaking the mirror. The subject left the area prior to police arrival.
Accident >> On Feb. 13 patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Holland Road at Rocksville Road. The driver reported that he struck a deer that ran into the roadway. No injuries reported and minor damage.
Theft >> On Feb. 13, a complainant from Railroad Drive reported that an unknown actor removed the catalytic converter from his parked truck.