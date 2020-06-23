NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> An investigation into allegations of criminal sexual acts against minors has resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Abdul Samad Washington.
Washington was arrested on June 18 and charged with statutory sexual assault, a felony of the first degree; unlawful contact with minor, a felony of the first degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; indecent exposure, a misdemeanor of the first degree; indecent exposure, a misdemeanor of the second degree; indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree; open lewdness, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and harrassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
The Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's office are continuing the investigation to identify other victims of Abdul Washington. If you believe that you were victimized by Abdul Washington, contact Northampton Township Police Department Detective Thomas Martin at 215-322-6111 or email Tmartin@nhtwp.org. You may also contact the police for resource information.