NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> It’s no longer a question of if, but when for the envisioned Newtown Rails to Trails project.
On Feb. 26, Northampton Township became the fourth and final municipality to pass a resolution supporting the conversion of the inactive Newtown-Fox Chase line through the township into a cross country multi-use trail.
In casting his vote, Chairman Adam Selisker added one caveat to the motion - that the county work hand-in-hand with the township’s manager, chief of police and engineer to ensure that the “safety and privacy of its residents remain a priority” during the design and construction phase of the project.
“We have to stay involved,” said Selisker. “We have to have a team who will follow this through.”
His amendment to the motion won support from three other board members - Eileen Silver, Dr. Kimberly Rose and Barry Moore - who joined him in passing the resolution.
Silver, who was resistant to the idea when it first came up in 2016, said there were too many unanswered questions at the time for her to support the idea.
“Since January 2019 the questions I had have now been answered. I went to meetings in Upper Southampton when they were building their’s. I walked other rail trails. And the county has answered my questions about crime, privacy, maintenance, liability and property values. I have learned. I looked at the data. I found out information.”
Addressing residents in the audience who continue to have concerns about crime and privacy, Silver said the county “will work with you. They will talk to you. Everything is open for discussion.
“Yes, I understand you have concerns,” she said. “Talk to us. Talk to the county. Let’s see if we can come together to solve your problem because this is something that I think is going to be a feather in our cap. This is going to be the jewel of Northampton Township when this is done.”
As a bicyclist and environmentalist Supervisor Barry Moore, who voted in favor of the trail four years ago, said he’s looking forward to the development of the new trail.
“I have always been for the trail. I’m a lifelong cyclist. My wife and kids are all cyclists,” said Moore. “25 years ago I came to Northampton Township and you could ride your bikes to Tyler Park . Today it’s just too dangerous. Having this Rail Trail, it’s great for people walking and all kinds of exercise.”
Supervisor Frank O’Donnell broke ranks from the board and voted against the resolution.
“The Bucks County Planning Commission did a reasonably good job identifying roads where bike lanes and shared roads would provide connections throughout the township, but I don’t think that’s enough,” said O’Donnell.
While the vote opens the door to the conversion of the line, it could be five years or more before it is constructed, according to Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose, who also voted in support of the resolution.
“Given the timeline for obtaining grants, hiring engineers, bidding the project, awarding bids and completing all the necessary documents, we should not expect construction to begin until 2025,” said Rose. “And then it will take at least 12 months to complete and that’s if the county begins immediately with seeking grants and they are approved in the first round of funding requests.”
The last trains on the Newtown-Fox Chase line rolled out of the station in the early 1980s. There was a movement a number of years ago to reactivate the line. The effort, however, ran out of steam when ground was broken in Montgomery County for the conversion of part of the line into a trail.
Since then, another section of the defunct rail line through Upper Southampton has been converted to a public trail.
County planners first proposed the idea in 2016 of converting the rail line between Newtown Borough and Lower Southampton into a trail. Since then, the portion through Lower Southampton has been completed and Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Middletown Township and George School have approved resolutions in support of the idea provided that Northampton also supported the concept.
In related business, the supervisors adopted a Master Trail and Bicycle Facilities Plan that identifies potential trails and bicycle facilities throughout the township and serves as a master plan for implementation.
The plan provides an overview of the benefits of trails, the steps involved in the planning process and identifies a priority set of trails and bicycle facilities, consolidating 124 segments into 53, totaling over 53 miles, with 45 miles of neighborhood bike routes.
“This was long needed - a comprehensive look,” said Selisker of the plan. “We have looked at this for many years very fractured. And it was difficult to get a whole view of the township. This brings it together.”