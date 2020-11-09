NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Children and teens from the Newtown Quaker Meeting hosted a Virtual Simple Supper to raise funds for their selected charity last week at the Quaker Meetinghouse and raised $1,552 for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA).
In lieu of prices for the soups and desserts available for the Virtual Simple Supper, purchasers were asked to make donations when they picked up their orders.
Lisa Li of West Windsor, NJ, head of the children’s Simple Supper Committee, said, "The children and teens of our meeting worked together beautifully, packaging and offering in the Meetinghouse parking lot exotic soups like West African peanut soup and cajun corn chowder as well as traditional broccoli cheddar soup and others, and collecting donations for their charity of choice this year.”
Li said there were also many home-made desserts including brownies, cherry pie, trifecta bars, carrot cake, pecan pie, coconut cake, and more.
Everything was packed in compostable containers. Masks and social distancing were required during preparation and pick-up.
Lisa Li was assisted by Sharon Hulihan of Newtown who reconceptualized Simple Supper from the usual in-person and indoors event to an in-person only for food pick-up, with virtual socializing and fellowship hybrid event.
“Sharon was spectacular,” said Li. “She is brilliantly well-organized and arranged for drop-offs by volunteer providers of soups and desserts, pre-ordering for buyers, and ensured social distancing and mask wearing for pick-up. Everything went off without a hitch.”
Surplus soups and desserts were given to the Newtown Quaker Meeting-organized silent protesters for racial justice on State Street on Friday evening.
Previous recipients of the funds raised at charitable events by the Newtown Quaker young people have been: Habitat for Humanity, Syrian refugee relief via the Shelterbox; US hurricane relief via the All Hands Volunteers; Valley Youth House's Synergy Project for homeless youth in Bucks County and Allentown; Haiti Relief; The School for Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA), the first boarding school for girls in Afghanistan; Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank; Mercer Street Friends Center in Trenton. NJ; Penndel Food Pantry; Save Darfur; and Heifer International.
Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded by the Quaker artist and minister, Edward Hicks, in 1815, holds Zoom services every First Day (Sunday), with classes for children and adults are at 9:45 a.m. and Meeting for Worship at 11 a.m.