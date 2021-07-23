NEWTOWN >> Newtown resident Kirsten D'Angelo is vying to be the next Ms. Health and Fitness 2021, but she’s going to need everyone’s vote to make her dream come true.
Online votes can be cast for free daily. For extra votes, you can donate to the charity, Homes for Wounded Warriors, by clicking the Warrior Vote. To cast a vote, click here.
The Council Rock Mom is in the semi-finals after coming in first place in her group in the quarter finals of the competition. She is now competing through July 29 for one of eight spots in the finals.
D'Angelo, the mother of three, is a registered nurse and also runs a nutrition and wellness program through Ignite Fitness, a small, women-owned local business in Bucks County that has helped dozens of people live, feel, and look better.
“Over the past number of years, I have learned so much regarding nutrition and health, and I am extremely passionate about helping others and sharing my knowledge and experiences,” said D'Angelo. “This journey has many aspects, including nutrition and fitness. But it also involves our mental, emotional and spiritual health.”
D'Angelo’s passion for fitness and nutrition began in August 2013 with her own life-changing transformation after being a part of an online nutrition program.
“As I released over 50 pounds of fat and inflammation, I discovered the tools to reclaim my life and go after dreams and goals I never knew I had,” she said.
“I made myself a priority and gained a renewed sense of myself,” she said. “I also found that I was more available as a wife, mother and friend when I put myself first. I began to lift weights in the gym in January 2014, and I competed in my first bodybuilding
competition in November of 2014.”
After placing 2nd in the International Drug Free Athletics (IDFA) Women’s Novice Figure – Tall division, D’Angela . went on to compete in four more figure competitions, placing in 3rd in the 2015 NPC Novice Michigan Championship Figure Class B and the 2015 UFE Master’s Figure division and placing 1st in the 2016 UFE Master’s Figure division.
She also competed in the 2016 Fitness Universe Master’s Figure Competition in Miami Beach, FL. “It has been a wild journey, that’s for sure!” she said.
“Since competing, I have continued my wellness journey through weight lifting, dance/cardio and nutrition. I have helped many other women by sharing my knowledge, guidance, encouragement and motivation,” she said. “I am excited to lend my belief in others to those who are not yet believers in themselves; you CAN, and you WILL!”
This year's winner will take home the title of Ms Health and Fitness, $20,000 in cash, and be featured on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS, read by more than 500,000 fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes each issue.
“She is an amazing person - this is so much more to her than being on a magazine cover - it's about having the resources and platform to help other women be successful, healthy and live their best lives,” said her friend Lisa Weiss.
To vote for Kirsten D’Angelo, visit https://mshealthandfitness.com/2021/kirsten-da