NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In September 2020, a victim reported to Newtown Township Police that they had hired Patrick Niles, 58, of Yardley, to complete a home improvement project at their residence, under the business name of PFN Home Improvement.
Police said Niles was subsequently paid installments for the project, totaling $4,575, but never completed the work on the victim's residence, nor did he return any of the payments.
An investigation determined that Niles is not a licensed contractor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, did not carry liability insurance as part of his home improvement business, and made no attempts to refund the victim's money or complete the project.
On Feb. 22, Niles surrendered himself for arrest and was arraigned by MDJ Michael Petrucci. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.