WRIGHTSTOWN >> Customers of the Wrightstown Farmers Market are tuning in to keep up with the changing practices and location of the market as the organizers work to keep customers and vendors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Before heading to the market, shoppers are encouraged to check the Market’s website, e-newsletter, Facebook page, and Instagram, to learn about the latest protocols, place online pre-orders, and pay ahead. These procedures allow customers to simply pick up their packages without contact at the Market.
The final winter Wrightstown Market will be held at The Anchor Church, 980 Durham Road in Wrightstown, on April 25. Normally held indoors from 10-12 PM, it has moved outside so vendors can be spaced at least 20 feet apart. Vendors wear masks and stay six feet from customers.
Customers are asked to bring exact change and place cash in no-contact containers if they haven’t pre-paid. An hour has been added from 9-10 AM for seniors and those with high-risk health issues to pick up their products.
May 2nd marks the Opening Day of the regular season market. There are two important changes for the month of May: (1) Market hours will be 9 -12 PM (9-10 AM for seniors and those with high-risk health issues); and (2) The location will remain at The Anchor Church at 980 Durham Road, every Saturday, rain or shine (instead of at the Wrightstown Township’s municipal grounds).
Following recommended guidelines from the CDC and Governor Wolf, numerous other changes are being implemented to keep everyone safe. Sadly, to discourage lingering and chatting, for now, activities, music and chef demos have been cancelled, there will be no seating and dogs are not permitted. Customers must wear masks and are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer or wipes. One-way pavement arrows and duct tape markings remind customers to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. Credit cards and devices are sanitized between transactions.
According to Cheryl Gilmore, market manager, “The protocols seem to be working,” noting that “pleased customers arrive at the market wearing masks and gloves to pick up their bags of pre-ordered meats, vegetables, breads, honey, soups, prepared dinners, eggs, cheeses and other products. We are fortunate to be outdoors and not crowded, and grateful to the Anchor Church for the use of their grounds.”
To pre-order and pre-pay for the next market, visit the Market’s website at: wrightstownfarmersmarket.org, which has links to individual vendors’ online stores. Customers must place orders by the Thursday before the Saturday market.
The strategies for keeping safe in order to procure necessary food during the pandemic are constantly evolving. The market will continue to closely follow new information from the developing science and recommendations from the experts. Shoppers are asked to follow the latest market location updates and customer shopping rules for the market, to sign up for the e-newsletter at wrightstownfarmersmarket.org and follow additional updates on Facebook or Instagram.