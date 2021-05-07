LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, the Langhorne Women's Centennial Committee and Langhorne Council for the Arts invite women and girls of all ages to join them as they march in the 2021 Langhorne Memorial Parade.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at the Jesse Soby American Legion Post on West Richardson Avenue. A ceremony honoring Veterans begins at 9 a.m.
The parade will travel for about two miles through the borough stopping and starting for traffic flow on state roads before ending at the Post. Masks are not required.
In he Marches on Washington in 1913 and 1917, women wore white dresses, skirts and blouses, showing they were educated [college gowns] and newspapers only printed in B&W so olive, brown and black would not show up.
To honor those brave and determined women, the committee is encouraging members of the brigade to wear white dresses, pants, shorts, tops - whatever you have. Fancy hats and sashes are also welcomed.
Bring your mothers, sisters, daughters and girlfriends to join the brigade. Email LanghorneArtsEvents@gmail.com to sign up.