RICHBORO >> On June 30 at approximately 7:39 a.m. police were dispatched to a disturbance on Holly Hill Road in the Richboro section of Northampton Township.
Upon arrival police met with the victim/resident who reported a female friend tried to strangle her and destroy the house.
Police detained and arrested an intoxicated female (Sammari M. Gonzalez) exiting the residence via the backyard.
While attempting to provide medical treatment to Gonzalez she became combative, spitting on police officers and assaulting EMS workers.
After receiving treatment, Gonzalez was arraigned by DJ Gallagher on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person.
Gonzalez was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000/10 percent Bail.