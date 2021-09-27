NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Northampton Board of Supervisors on September 22 passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency in the township to address uncollected trash, recyclables and yard waste piling up in the township.
The resolution was prompted by the township’s contracted trash hauler, JP Mascaro & Sons, which the Supervisors say has been underperforming in its obligation to collect trash and yard waste due to a labor shortage and the lack of CDL drivers.
“This has resulted in hundreds of calls to the office to report missed collections and the accumulation of waste material on township streets and in the front yard of homes,” said Supervisor Frank O’Donnell. “Mascaro is saying this situation will improve, although no evidence to date suggests that improved collection will happen anytime soon.”
Given the amount of household waste, recycling materials and yard waste littered throughout the township, O’Donnell said the board “finds it necessary to take extreme measures” to address the potential health and safety crisis by declaring the state of emergency.
The declaration, said O’Donnell, will allow the township to take “whatever extraordinary steps are necessary to address the waste collection problem.
“While the township’s options may be limited, declaring a state of emergency is a good first step in response to this potential crisis,” said O’Donnell.
The declaration would allow the township to hire other waste haulers, if available, to supplement Mascaro’s efforts to collect waste, and to use whatever other means that may be immediately available to address the collection issue.
“The Township staff continues to have daily contact with Mascaro representatives and coordinate with route supervisors on missed collections reported by residents,” said Chairman Adam Selisker. “Township staff also continues to log all resident calls.
“We urge everyone to continue reporting missed collections to trash@nhtwp.org or by calling 215-357-6800and leaving a message,” said Selisker. “We know it’s frustrating, but we need to have a record of each missed collection.”
According to Selisker, the township staff will be looking for other ways to clean up streets and had previously contacted other waste haulers in the region for help. “Unfortunately, we were advised that they have no surge capacity,” said Selisker. “That is they are only staffed for the contracts they have and they can’t help Northampton out. This leaves the Township with few options.
“The Township has told Mascaro that trash and recycling collection is the priority for health and safety reasons. We want to get the food out of the streets,” said Selisker. “Yard waste will be collected after trash and recycling. Mascaro will continue to collect yard waste at the curb on Saturdays.”
In an attempt to alleviate at least some of the problem, the township has directed Mascaro to place dumpsters for yard waste only at the following locations: Big Meadow Park parking lot, 249 Stoney Ford Road, Holland; the Township Park Maintenance Garage, 283 Hatboro Road (behind Fire Station No. 83), Churchville; and at the St. Leonard’s Road Ballfields, 350 St. Leonard’s Road.
This is in addition to the yard waste truck located at the former Police Station at 50 Township Road, Richboro, said Selisker.
“There are four areas where you can bring your yard waste if you desire,” said Selisker. “It’s not a requirement to bring it there, but if you can you can do so. We wanted to provide that option.”
In addition, Selisker said the township plans on implementing a 20 percent reduction in its monthly payment to Mascaro.
“That’s 20 percent to start,” he said. “We will research it, evaluate it and if it needs to go up it will to cover the cost of the activities covered by this emergency declaration.
“Mascaro continues to tell us that their labor shortage situation is improving but we have not seen evidence to support this statement,” said Selisker. “As a matter of fact we are getting more and more complaints. There is a staggering number of complaints - over 15,000, mostly in the last four to five months.
“One of the reasons we declare an emergency is to get community help and support. We want to all come together and resolve this quickly. It is important to know that the township staff and supervisors are working on this daily.”
O’Donnell said one thing residents can do to help is to drop off their yard waste at the four designated sites. “It only works if you put it in bags and take your bags there,” he said. “The township has bags here at the municipal building and will make those bags available for free to any resident.
“We know every resident can’t do that, but every resident who can will mean less waste out there on our streets and it’s helpful to the whole community,” said O’Donnell. “While we are working on our end, help us on your end by taking your bags to one of these locations.”
“One thing that we hope our residents understand is that we are also township residents so our trash, our recyclables and yard waste are not being collected as well,” said Supervisor Eileen Silver. “Our trash and recyclable pickup is haphazard but it’s usually collected by the end of the week. Our yard waste collection, however, is nonexistent. This declaration will give the township measures to address this problem that we could not do before. And we are thinking outside the box. We are not just depending upon Mascaro.”
Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose publicly scolded Mascaro after seeing an ad by the company seeking new customers when the company, she said, can’t service the customers it already has.
“The township is starting to look like a rundown slum with trash and waste piled up everywhere,” she wrote in a letter addressed to the company’s president. “You said after the government subsidy ran out that it would be remedied. If nothing else it has gotten worse. We need action now.”
Rose also pleaded with residents to be kind to the township employees who have been answering calls, but are not the cause of the situation.
“This is a major issue for the town so the state of emergency is an important step. It’s going to give us a lot of ability to take certain actions,” said Supervisor Barry Moore, adding that the action he really likes is a monetary penalty.
“We are paying Mascaro $220,000 each month and they are not providing the service. Starting Oct. 1 we are deducting 20 percent. If the problem continues we will take another 20 percent off,” said Moore. “Right now Mascaro is getting the same amount of money, but they are not paying for the labor, they are not paying for the trucks. If they feel more pain, maybe they will feel our pain and take action.”