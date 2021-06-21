NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Rotary Club on June 16 presented the Wrightstown Food Cupboard with a check for $1,160 from its recent spring food collection drive at McCaffrey’s Market in Newtown.
Food cupboard leaders Mitch and Nancy McIntire were on hand to accept the donation from Club President Dr. Jerry Agasar and incoming President Kyle Davis during the club’s weekly meeting at The Temperance House.
The money, including $1,000 given by an anonymous local philanthropist, was donated by shoppers during the club’s spring food drive held on May 8.
“We’ve had two food drives since last fall. We truly didn’t know what to expect in the fall due to COVID, but we couldn’t believe how generous our community was,” said Agasar. “And then on May 8 we held our spring food drive and again everybody was very generous. Plus we had an anonymous donor give Paul Salvatore $1,000 toward the food cupboard. Is that awesome or what?”
For nearly three decades, the food cupboard has operated out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church at 2394 Second Street Pike in Wrightstown offering a helping hand to needy area individuals and families.
It is a joint mission of Anchor Presbyterian, Penns Park United Methodist, St. Mark’s Orthodox Church and Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
The food cupboard is operated by volunteers Mitch and Nancy McIntire, who also serve as spokespersons for the community food pantry.
“This organization and the entire Council Rock School District ought to be very proud of themselves. The food is coming in faster than we can give it out,” McIntire told the Rotarisns
Just before the club’s May food drive, McIntire said the cupboard had taken over another room at the church for overflow. “I put in four six foot high by four foot wide units. You guys came in on May 8 and two of the elementary schools showed up the next week. The overflow room is now overflowing. So thank you very much.”
The food cupboard operates year round, distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. It is always in need of pasta sauce (jars), coffee, tea, juice, peanut butter and jelly in addition to personal products, including shampoo, toothpaste, pampers and paper towels.
“Mitch is the heart and soul of the Wrightstown Food Cupboard,” said Rotarian Shari Donahue, who organized the fall and spring food drives. “He makes everything happen, always with a giant smile on his face. And he is so deserving of the check we are giving the food cupboard today,” said Donahue.
The Wrightstown Food Cupboard is open year-round by appointment. For food needs and to schedule an appointment, call Penns Park United Methodist at 215-598-7601,
Also at its June 16 meeting, the club heard from District Governor Janet Kolepp, a member of the Rotary Club of Bethlehem Morning Star.
Kolepp surprised the club by announcing that the Newtown Club had grown the most during the 2020-21 year. And she awarded the club with a check for $1800 in recognition of the achievement.
Kolepp said it is the clubs that are doing things that are remaining vibrant and strong. "It’s more than just coming together to have lunch,” she said. “It’s about being in the community and doing things.”
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at The Temperance House in Newtown. It’s mission is “Service Above Self.”