NEWTOWN >> Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community, is pleased to announce that John Whitman has been named Chief Executive Officer.
In this role, Whitman provides vision, strategic direction as well as oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He is passionate about providing quality, safe care, and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition as well as fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.
Whitman is a seasoned health care professional with more than 35 years of experience in leading initiatives designed to efficiently enhance seniors’ health and wellness. Prior to joining Chandler Hall, he founded The TRECS Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of care provided to seniors across the nation. He also serves as an adjunct professor of the Wharton MBA HealthCare Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Whitman has significant expertise in creating opportunities that unite key internal and external stakeholders to successfully implement clinical programs and operational solutions for improved quality outcomes and long-term financial viability. He is a collaborative leader who is adept at motivating teams by taking a positive approach to coaching opportunities and team development.
In addition, Whitman has demonstrated success in regulatory compliance, strategic planning and analysis, operational performance, financial oversight, and leading quality improvement initiatives.
“The Chandler Hall Board of Directors is confident John Whitman will be a tremendous asset to our community and our partners throughout the region,” said Paul Sheehan, chair of Chandler Hall’s board of directors. “His impressive background demonstrates a passionate, values-driven commitment to the health and wellness of older adults, and we’re privileged to welcome him to his leadership to Chandler Hall.”
